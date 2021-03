© Getty Images/Guy Smallman



"[Murray] was aware of the names of the complainers, even when there was no court order regarding them. But he said it would not be responsible journalism to have named them. The fact alone is that he knew about the names and if he wanted to name them, he could have done so."

Former Scottish diplomat Craig Murray faces possible imprisonment after he lost a contempt of court case over his coverage of the Alex Salmond trial in 2020. His legal team is preparing an appeal to the Supreme Court.Former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan and RT contributorMurray sat in the public gallery when he attended two days of a trial against the former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond, who was cleared of 13 sexual assault charges made by nine women following a 2020 trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.Virtual contempt of court proceedings were held at the High Court of Justiciary, Edinburgh, before Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian on Wednesday, during whichin breach of a court order and potentially influencing the jury's decision.Murray's defence counsel John Scott QC said the Crown contacted Murray about one such article in January 2020, but did not request that it be taken down.Murray's defence team argues that,, not once proceedings had concluded. Murray's counsel said:The team added thatthe process of piecing together names kept secret for legal reasons using multiple pieces of information and sources,but insisted that he chose not to publish their names publicly out of journalistic responsibility.Murray posted a brief reaction to the news on his blog . "I suspect I should say as little as possible in the next few days," he wrote in a piece titled: 'The World Darkens a Little More: I May Have to Spend Some Time as a Political Prisoner'.