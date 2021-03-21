The baby girl was bitten on the head by her dog

A Springfield family is in mourning after a tragic dog attack claimed the life of a 1-year-old girl.

Springfield Police say young A'myrikal Hull was bitten on the head by the dog near the 800 block of Indiana Avenue.

She was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A'myrikal Hull's family is sharing memories of their little girl.

"The dog [has] never snapped before," Cory Painter said. "I was in shock since 1:30 this morning. The fact that she didn't make it crushed my soul."

Cory Painter's grandson is A'myrikal's sibling. She has known the child since birth.


Painter shared that A'myrikal had just turned 1 year old last week.

She was learning to walk, and loved the show "Cocomelon" and the nursery rhyme YouTube channel "Little Baby Bum."

"A'myrikal was a very happy baby," Painter said. "She just had these big beautiful eyes and a smile that would light up the room."

Late Thursday night, A'myrikal was rushed to the hospital after being bitten on the head by the family dog.

A'myrikal's family said she got too close to the dog's food bowl while it was eating.

Painter said the dog was a female pocket bully, which is a pitbull and Patterdale terrier mix.

We're told the young girl's two teenage uncles had to pry the dog off of her.

Painter said the dog had never been violent with people or other animals.

"The dog was like her best friend," Painter said, of the child's relationship with the animal.

The dog is now with Sangamon County Animal Control.

Officials say it's under observation for rabies, but no further information was offered at this time.

Meanwhile, Painter says, the child's family is heartbroken over the loss and are now planning a funeral for a child gone too soon.

"They're all taking it really hard," Painter said.

Painter assured us the family will get through this tragedy together and remember the happy times with their brown-eyed girl.

The family is planning a candlelight vigil for A'myrikal.

Springfield Police are investigating the incident, but there have been no criminal charges filed at this time.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.