A tornado touched down in Choctaw County in the town of Silas, Alabama.Around 4 pm Wednesday, the tornado hit causing damage to the area. Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley reported there are no deaths or injuries from the tornado but there are a lot of trees and roof damage on the South end of the city.Medford Taylor a resident of Silas talked about when the storm came through his back yard."The wind got pretty strong," Taylor said. "I was in the house by myself watching out the back window and saw it come through the backyard. It didn't hurt the house that much, but it tore all my trees down."Five homes in the Silas area have reported damage so far.