A lightning bolt struck and killed three men and seriously injured one at Mhembwechena business centre in Makonde district last week.

Tongai Gandiwa (32), Stewart Phiri (23) and Shadreck Bvudzijena (age unknown) struck while sitting under a tree and where pronounced dead on arrival at Kenzamba clinic.

Tongai's brother, Shine (30) who sustained serious burns was taken to the same clinic where he was treated.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed the incident and said the four where under a musau tree when the unfortunate incident happened.

"The four were struck by the lightning bolt while under a musau tree. A local businessman, Bhanasi Muchenjekwa (37) rushed the four to the nearby health care facility where the three were pronounced dead upon arrival," she said.

She said the injured was still nursing wounds sustained from the bolt.

Source: The Herald.