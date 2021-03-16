© Jirapong Manustrong/Shutterstock/Fotodom



suicide incitement aimed at minors, child pornography

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) will block the Twitter social network in Russia in a month if the service does not delete the prohibited information, the agency's deputy head Vadim Subbotin told TASS."If Twitter does not comply with the requirements of Roskomnadzor, the requirements of Russian legislation, respectively, we will consider an option to completely block the service on the territory of Russia," he added.The official noted that,due to the social network's violation of Russia's legislation.The regulator specified thatproscribed information. The agency said that if the Twitter Internet service continues to ignore the legal requirements, these [enforcement] measures will continue in line with regulations (even going as far as imposing a block) untilHead of the agency's department for electronic communications control Yevgeny Zaitsev said, the watchdog is ready to conduct a dialogue with the company, butSocial networks are required to take immediate action to restrict access to such prohibited information. If it is not possible to independently assess content within 24 hours, the administration of the social network must send the data to the federal media and communications watchdog.