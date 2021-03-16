Iceland earthquake map
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit the Reykjanes peninsula, Southwest Iceland, at 2:15 pm yesterday, mbl.is reports. Its source was 5.4 km southwest of Fagradalsfjall mountain. Residents as far away as Sauðárkrókur, North Iceland, reported having felt it, as well as ones in Vestmannaeyjar islands and Kirkjubæjarklaustur, South Iceland.

It was followed 20 seconds later by another quake of magnitude 4.0, prolonging the vibration of people's houses and increasing the sensation of being rocked by a boat. Earlier in the day, at 12:34 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 had already hit the area.

The M5.4 quake was the second largest since the swarm of earthquakes began with one of magnitude 5.7 on February 24.

Scientist are closely monitoring the area for the possibility of a volcanic eruption.

A recording from the security camera of the rescue team Þorbjörn's building in the town of Grindavík, on the Reykjanes peninsula, clearly shows how the quake shook vehicles, stored inside the building, located less than 5 km from the source. The video was posted by the rescue team on Facebook.


Þorbjörn's post on Facebook includes the following: "We want to reiterate this message to the residents of Grindavík: Everyone will be clearly notified should a crisis situation develop. First, [text] messages will be sent, then sound signals, and finally, we will go to every single house in Grindavík."

Watch the video, and you can imagine how powerful the earthquake was.