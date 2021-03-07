Jack Posobiec pointed out the deletion from Urban Dictionary: "I have never even heard of a word being banned from Urban Dictionary before the banned Blue Anon." A search of the dictionary for the term comes up short.
The Post Millennial editor Ian Miles Cheong was the first to notice the disappearance of the term from a Google search.
The term "Blue Anon" is a counterpoint to the leftist penchant to classify all conservative conspiracy theories under the heading QAnon, and gives a catch-all to all the wacky leftist theories that float about online.
"Ladies and gentlemen, we did it," OAN's Jack Posobiec announced, referring to term's addition to the Urban Dictionary. Urban Dictionary is the go-to site for researching slang terms in the English language.
Contained within the Urban Dictionary definition were many of the top conspiracy theories bought into frequently by registered Democrats. Here is a list of them as they appear in the definition:
- Russia Hoax
- Jussie Smollett hoax
- Ukraine hoax
- Covington kids hoax
- Brett Kavanaugh hoax
It went on to say, "Blue Anon adherents fervently believe that right-wing extremists are going to storm Capitol Hill any day now and "remove" lawmakers from office, hence the need for the deployment of thousands of National Guard stationed at the US Capitol."
The battle between tech companies, platforms, and conservatives has been a bitter one. It began in earnest when Twitter, Facebook, and Google suppressed the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden and his notorious laptop in October, and has persisted into the new year and under the Biden presidency. Tech companies have been emboldened by the leftist push to ban, censor, and deplatform ideas, works, and people that they find unpalatable.
Comment: So much for the free wheeling lexicon of the latest slang (most of which is not repeatable in polite society) Twitter is still alive with the hashtag though: