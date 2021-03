© Urban Dictionary



The life of new term "Blue Anon" in the online Urban Dictionary was short-lived. After emerging on social media and landing in a spot in the slang-term glossary on Saturday, it was quickly purged. A Google search brings up nothing on the term other than brand name ski gear.Jack Posobiec pointed out the deletion from Urban Dictionary: "I have never even heard of a word being banned from Urban Dictionary before the banned Blue Anon." A search of the dictionary for the term comes up short.The Post Millennial editor Ian Miles Cheong was the first to notice the disappearance of the term from a Google search."Ladies and gentlemen, we did it," OAN's Jack Posobiec announced, referring to term's addition to the Urban Dictionary . Urban Dictionary is the go-to site for researching slang terms in the English language.Contained within the Urban Dictionary definition were many of the top conspiracy theories bought into frequently by registered Democrats. Here is a list of them as they appear in the definition:The definition of "Blue Anon" read as "a loosely organized network for Democrat voters, politicians and media personalities who spread left-wing conspiracy theories."It went on to say, "Blue Anon adherents fervently believe that right-wing extremists are going to storm Capitol Hill any day now and "remove" lawmakers from office, hence the need for the deployment of thousands of National Guard stationed at the US Capitol."The battle between tech companies, platforms, and conservatives has been a bitter one. It began in earnest when Twitter, Facebook, and Google suppressed the New York Post's reporting on Hunter Biden and his notorious laptop in October, and has persisted into the new year and under the Biden presidency. Tech companies have been emboldened by the leftist push to ban, censor, and deplatform ideas, works, and people that they find unpalatable.