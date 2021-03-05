Decoding Davos: The Global Endgame

Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Bill Gates, President, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

President, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO)

Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO) Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund

Managing Director, International Monetary Fund Al Gore, Former Vice-President of the United States

Former Vice-President of the United States John F. Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank

President, European Central Bank Angela Merkel, Federal Chancellor of Germany

Federal Chancellor of Germany Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Alphabet; Chief Executive Officer, Google Inc. Rajiv Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation

António Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations

Secretary-General, United Nations Emmanuel Macron, President of France

President of France Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel

Prime Minister of Israel Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation

President of the Russian Federation Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

President of the European Commission and Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China

How to Save the Planet Fairer Economies Tech for Good Society & Future of Work Better Business Healthy Futures Beyond Geopolitics

No Return to Normal

Many of us are pondering when things will return to normal. The short response is: never. Nothing will ever return to the "broken" sense of normalcy that prevailed prior to the crisis because the coronavirus pandemic marks a fundamental inflection point in our global trajectory. - Klaus Schwab

You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.

The pandemic was the excuse used to accelerate this scheme.

The spread of infectious diseases has a unique ability to fuel fear, anxiety and mass hysteria.

- Schwab, Klaus. COVID-19: The Great Reset

Building Trust for Global Governance

This is why they love to use words like

inclusive

,

equitable

,

resilient

,

sustainable

,

multi-polar

,

collaborative

and

social justice

to make it seem like you're being invited to the table to help make decisions.

Agenda 21/2030 and Collectivism

In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill ... All these dangers are caused by human intervention and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy, then, is humanity itself.

- Dr Alexander King, Co-founder of the Club of RomeThe First Global Revolution, A Report by the Council of the Club of Rome by Alexander King and Bertrand Schneider 1991

The threat of environmental crisis will be the 'international disaster key' that will unlock the New World Order.

- Mikhail Gorbachev

Indeed, the World Economic Forum's main purpose is to function as a socializing institution for the emerging global elite, globalization's "Mafiocracy" of bankers, industrialists, oligarchs, technocrats and politicians. They promote common ideas, and serve common interests: their own.

- Andrew Marshall, World Economic Forum: a history and analysis

Enter Stakeholder Capitalism

If we are the new American slaves, then who is our master? The New Master, like some monster escaped from the laboratories of a noble experiment called the American dream, is the sum total of an amoral coupling between government and business. It looms as a monolith hybrid that is neither government nor business and is composed of individual strands of power that include the president, Congress, the courts, a multitude of governing bureaus and agencies, and an immense cluster of multinational corporations, some as wealthy as great nations. - Gerry Spence, Give Me Liberty!

The world is at a crossroads. The social and political systems that have lifted millions out of poverty and shaped our national and global policies for half a century are failing us...



Public trust in business, government, the media and even civil society has fallen to the point where more than half of the world feels the current system is failing them...



It is in this precarious political and social context that we face both the opportunities and the challenges of a range of powerful, emerging technologies — from artificial intelligence, to biotechnologies, advanced materials to quantum computing — that will drive radical shifts in the way we live, and which I have described as comprising the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

- Klaus Schwab, Shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The end goal is to get everybody chipped, to control the whole society, to have the bankers and the elite people control the world.