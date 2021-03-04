"Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can."

Quake centred at 10km depth, about 178km from town of Gisborne, where people felt shakingAuthorities in New Zealand have issued a tsunami warning after astruck off the country's north-eastern coast in the early hours of Friday.The quake measured a preliminary 6.9 magnitude and was centered at aapproximately 178km north-east of the city of Gisborne, the US Geological Survey said.There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, but the New Zealand National Emergency Management Agency warned people who had felt a powerful tremor to move to higher ground, writing in a tweet:The US Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.A magnitude 6.3 quake in 2011 hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown.