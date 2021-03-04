© Mikael Fritzon/AP



A man in his 20s is in custody after being shot in the leg by police following the attack in Vetlanda.Police said the man in his 20s attacked people in the small town of Vetlanda, about 190 km (118 miles) southeast of Göteborg (Gothenburg), Sweden's second largest city, on Wednesday afternoon. His motive was not immediately known.The man was taken into custody after being shot in the leg by police, who said the condition of those attacked and of the perpetrator was not immediately known., who was taken to hospital.The prime minister, Stefan Löfven, said a possible terrorist motive was being investigated.Shortly after his statement, investigators said they had started a preliminary investigation into attempted murder with details "that make us investigate any terrorist motives."The local police chief, Jonas Lindell, said:The events took place in downtown Vetlanda, with police saying they received calls just after 2pm GMT about a man assaulting people with an axe. Police also said that there were five crime scenes in this town of roughly 13,000 people.Lofven condemned "this terrible act", and added that Sweden's domestic security agency, Sapo, was also working on the case.