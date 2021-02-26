Syrian flag
© David McNew/Getty Images
The shadow of a demonstrator is seen through a Syrian flag as supporters of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad protest the U.S.-led coalition attack in Syria, on April 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.
The U.S. has carried out an airstrike on a structure connected to an Iran-backed militia in Syria, following three separate rocket attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq, according to a defense official.

The strike, which was ordered by President Joe Biden, was designed to damage the militia group's ability to conduct future attacks, the official said.