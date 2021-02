© REUTERS / DENIS BALIBOUSE

Ex-US Olympic coach John Geddert faced 24 charges for allegations of sexually and physically abusing his former female gymnasts. The charges were announced earlier in the day by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.Before the accusations were announced, Geddert had agreed to surrender at a sheriff's office, but never showed up, according to Kelly Rossman-McKinney, a spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, cited by NBC. In case of conviction the former coach would have faced a life sentence in prison.Geddert led the US women's gymnastics team at the 2012 Olympic games in London , and, according to the Attorney General office, "promised to unsuspecting parents that he could turn his students into world-class athletes, allowing them to secure college scholarships."