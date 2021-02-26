© Twitter

Clown world strikes again.The picture appears to show two girls playing saxophones while trapped inside the awning-like structures, while others in the background play flute.According to the article, "You can't see them smiling beneath the masks," but the kids are happy to be back at school.The article quotes Wenatchee Principal Eric Anderson, who celebrates the fact that the school environment has been carefully tailored to ensure that students never remove their face coverings."We really have an environment in this building where there is never a reason where a kid has to take their mask off," he said.That's presumably why the children in the image have been made to stand inside the tents, because they have to remove their masks to play the instruments.