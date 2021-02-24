Two (2) men and one (1) woman from different villages were using the Amaku and Nynnum rivers respectively when they were washed away by the flash floods.The bodies of the two (2) men have been recovered over the weekend, whilst the search is continuing along the Amaku River for the body of the woman believed to be from the Kumunimbis village.According to locals in the area, especially Maprik, rains are still continuing with the rivers still brown and dirty with debris.