According to warm-mongers NOAA - who willfully ignore the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect - the month of February, 2021 has so far (to the 20th) seen 9,075 daily cold-minimum and cold-maximum temperature records fall across the United States vs just the 982 for warmth.
Of these, 693 also qualified as new monthly record lows.
And of these, a staggering 198 were also new all-time never-before-witnessed benchmarks - often in record books dating back 150+ years.
NOAA said the "cold snap" peaked between Feb. 14-16, during which time approximately 30% of available U.S. sites set cold-maximum records, and about 20% set cold-minimum records:
At least 2400 preliminary cold temperature records, including cold maximums and minimums, were broken or tied at longer-term sites (75+ years of data) from February 12-16. Data will continue to flow in, so we will keep you updated. Explore more here: https://t.co/6uBMN2Qipg— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) February 18, 2021
The severity of the polar cold was extreme, unexpected, and ill-prepared for - the western world has been instructed to brace for catastrophic warming for going on 4 decades now:
Record-Smashing Snow and Ice Storms Leave 5 Million Americans without Power (and counting): “the Situation is Critical”
Anyone that tells you extreme cold is part of AGW is a mindless parroting fool, and history has already proved them so — it's their humility that needs to yield.
Looking ahead, another mass of Arctic air looks to be building early-March:
