© Lana



Beijing recently recorded its highest February temperatures in 70 years.Records from the meteorological observatory in Daxing district (南郊观象台) showed that at around 4pm on February 21, temperatures reached a high of 25.6 degrees Celsius.Many That's Beijing readers took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather. Outdoor activities included rock climbing, relaxing at rooftop bars and cafes, exploring Beijing via scooter and more.An acoustic band made up of Beijing expats wore t-shirts as they sat by the Liangma river and serenaded passers-by.Reports suggest that on February 22 and 23, there will be a high of just 14 degrees Celsius.It could be a while before the capital experiences such high temperatures again. At least some of the city's residents were able to enjoy the warm weather while it lasted.