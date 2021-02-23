Three people died while three others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in two different incidents on Monday in Mangochi.Both incidents occurred on the evening of February 22, 2021 in the areas of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi and Mponda.According to Mangochi Police Deputy publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi, in the first incident, John Chicha and Tiyanjane Bakali both 23-years-old were struck by lightning at Masuku Trading Centre.At the time, it was heavily raining and lightning struck 5 people whereby the two were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mulibwanji Community Hospital. The other three suffered serious burn wounds.In the second incident, Bakili Chilembwe, 76, a local farmer was struck by lightning at his maize field. Chilembwe who was with his two children decided to hide in an incomplete building when rains started pouring heavily while they were farming.Unfortunately, lightning struck him and he was rushed to Koche Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival.Postmortem for the three conducted at the mentioned hospitals revealed that death was due to cardiogenic electric shock.