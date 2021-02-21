Earth Changes
Philippines evacuates thousands in southern areas as storm approaches
Bangkok Post
Sun, 21 Feb 2021 18:55 UTC
About 51,400 people have been moved to 331 evacuation centres in the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Butuan City, the disaster risk reduction and management agency said.
The storm was 320km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and has started moving northwestward at 15 km/h. It is expected to bring heavy rains and trigger landslides, although it may weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall.
An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines every year, in most cases forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
- Journalists cheer as Jen Psaki announces the gulags will be run by a woman of color
- Biden defends Hitler's concentration camps: 'Nazi Germany just had different norms'
- Side hustle: Babylon Bee awards staff writing position to Joe Biden - 'it's more efficient'
- Secret Service puts finishing touches on Biden's presidential scooter, 'Chair Force One'
- Jacinda Ardern calls to nuke New Zealand after UK variant found - 'It's the only way'
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack!
- 'I'm not a cat': When Zoom filters go wrong
- New Disney job posting: Looking for strong, fierce women who are also obedient, submissive, and docile
- The Babylon Bee Guide To Being Woke
- To prove cancel culture doesn't exist, Disney fires actress who condemned cancel culture
- Gina Carano immediately rehired by Disney after identifying as an abusive male director
- Next stimulus bill will give every American $2,000 worth of masks
- CDC: 'Just because you got the vaccine doesn't mean you should go outside or ever experience joy again'
- 138,000 points suddenly awarded to losing team at Superbowl halftime
- AOC claims she was killed in the capitol riots and is now a ghost
- Casino claims slot machines aren't rigged, just 'fortified'
- Helpful Psaki gifts reporters with a list of questions to ask her
- The GOAT of Zoom call ideas: 'Insane' success of goat Zooms nets Rossendale farm £50k
- Suicidal Logic of Feminist Professor: Heterosexuality Ruins Everything
Houston, we have a problem
Quote of the Day
George Bush Sr. always said that his concept of government, what he believed in, and how he had operated, was on the Big Lie principle.
- US Navy Lieutenant Commander (Ret.) Al Martin
