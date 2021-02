Flooding affects roads and rail services

A landslide has closed the B4459 at Capel Dewi in Ceredigion and flooding has shut several roads, including the A483 in Builth Wells, Powys.The forecaster has also issued yellow warnings for rain in western areas of Scotland as well as Cumbria and south-west England.In Wales, localised flooding has hit train services and closed some roads, including the A483 in Builth Wells, Powys.The Met Office had warned "persistent rainfall" could causing disruption to transport and utilities.Natural Resources Wales' (NRW) flood warnings cover several rivers, including the Usk in Crickhowell and Brecon.The nearby Glanusk Estate said its livestock was being moved from fields to drier and higher land across the A40.'We want to slow down the water before it floods'The worst of the weather could affect rivers in south and mid Wales, NRW warned.including on the River Wye at Builth Wells, the River Cynon at Mountain Ash and Abercynon, and River Loughor at Ammanford and Llandybie.There were also warnings issued on the River Towy at Carmarthen Quay and between Llandeilo and Abergwili.Other flood warnings covered the River Teifi at Newcastle Emlyn, Cenarth, Llechryd and Llandysul.On Saturday afternoon, NRW also added a flood warning covering the Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows.The Met Office warning said up to 2.7in (70mm) of rain was widely expected across the area covered by the amber warning, but the south and south west could expect to see 5.9in (15cm) "quite widely".Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen are all covered by the amber warning.A yellow warning - which means the weather is likely to have some impact - is in place for almost all of the country, apart from Anglesey and Flintshire, until 22:00 GMT on Saturday.In Powys, the A4077 Crickhowell Bridge has been closed due to floods along with the A40 Brecon Road.In Carmarthenshire, roads are closed on the A4242 at Carmarthen, A4069 at Llandovery and Llangadog,In Ceredigion, Church Street in Llandysul has also closed due to flooding near the cricket club. The B4459 at Capel Dewi has had to close due to a landslide.And there have been closures on the A4061 Rhigos Road in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the A4042 Llanellen Bridge in Monmouthshire.Train services have been affected by flooding on the line between Hereford and Newport in south Wales, according to the National Rail website. Transport for Wales services have also been hit between Abercynon and Aberdare, Merthyr Vale and Merthyr Tydfil, and Ebbw Vale Parkway and Ebbw Vale.Wales has been under a national lockdown since 20 December with all but essential travel banned.