Deluge: Areas of south Wales slammed by month's worth of rain in 24 hours
Sat, 20 Feb 2021 19:28 UTC
Some areas of south Wales have seen a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster has put an amber warning in place until 22:00 GMT on Saturday for 13 of Wales' 22 counties.
A landslide has closed the B4459 at Capel Dewi in Ceredigion and flooding has shut several roads, including the A483 in Builth Wells, Powys.
In Wales, localised flooding has hit train services.
The Met Office had warned "persistent rainfall" could causing disruption to transport and utilities.
Natural Resources Wales' (NRW) flood warnings cover several rivers, including the Usk in Crickhowell and Brecon.
The nearby Glanusk Estate said its livestock was being moved from fields to drier and higher land across the A40.
The worst of the weather could affect rivers in south and mid Wales, NRW warned.
At one point on Saturday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency issued 35 flood warnings with 12 in England, according to the Environment Agency.
There were also warnings issued on the River Towy at Carmarthen Quay and between Llandeilo and Abergwili.
Other flood warnings covered the River Teifi at Newcastle Emlyn, Cenarth, Llechryd and Llandysul.
On Saturday afternoon, NRW also added a flood warning covering the Lower Dee Valley from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows.
Senior meteorologist Marco Petagna said 5in (127.6mm) of rain fell at Llyn-y-Fan, Carmarthenshire, between 06:00 on Friday and 08:00 on Saturday, and 4.5in (115mm) at Treherbert in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
That compares to an average rainfall of 3.9in (98mm) for the whole of February in south Wales, which he said was more than a month's worth of rain in 24 hours.
The Met Office warning said up to 2.7in (70mm) of rain was widely expected across the area covered by the amber warning, but the south and south west could expect to see 5.9in (15cm) "quite widely".
Almost 8in (20cm) of rain could fall on the highest ground of south Wales.
A yellow warning - which means the weather is likely to have some impact - is in place for almost all of the country, apart from Anglesey and Flintshire, until 22:00 GMT on Saturday.
Flooding affects roads and rail services
In Powys, the A4077 Crickhowell Bridge has been closed due to floods along with the A40 Brecon Road.
In Carmarthenshire, roads are closed on the A4242 at Carmarthen, A4069 at Llandovery and Llangadog,
In Ceredigion, Church Street in Llandysul has also closed due to flooding near the cricket club. The B4459 at Capel Dewi has had to close due to a landslide.
And there have been closures on the A4061 Rhigos Road in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the A4042 Llanellen Bridge in Monmouthshire.
Train services have been affected by flooding on the line between Hereford and Newport in south Wales, according to the National Rail website.
Transport for Wales services have also been hit between Abercynon and Aberdare, Merthyr Vale and Merthyr Tydfil, and Ebbw Vale Parkway and Ebbw Vale.
Wales has been under a national lockdown since 20 December with all but essential travel banned.