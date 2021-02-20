Society's Child
ESA to recruit world's first disabled 'parastronaut' but it's still not enough for the excruciatingly woke on Twitter
Thu, 18 Feb 2021 17:56 UTC
Applications for aspiring astro- and para-nauts will open on March 31 for a period of eight weeks, after which the six-stage selection process will begin.
"We did not evolve to go to space so when it comes to space travel, we are all disabled," said Captain Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian European Space Agency astronaut.
Candidates are required to have knowledge of or a degree in at least one of the following: physics, biology, chemistry, mathematics, engineering or medicine.
The agency is also opening applications to the physically disabled who meet the expertise requirements, including those who have single or double foot or leg deficiency, and persons of short stature (<130 cm). The move was widely feted and championed across Twitter this week.
However progressive the move may have been for many, some are never happy it seems, with the extremely woke brigade seizing the opportunity to point out the shortcomings of the initiative, namely, that only the physically and not the mentally disabled could apply.
Others took the opportunity to highlight structural discrimination in the education system which precludes many already disadvantaged children from ever realizing their dreams of becoming astronauts.
SpaceX or a bunch of virtue signaling socialists?
There's a reason we endeavor to send the Best of the Best to explore the great beyond. A person may be wonderful and giving, but if you so much as have eye sight which isn't 20/20 (at least), then it's flat-out irresponsible to put you in the cockpit of a multi-billion dollar hardware investment which has a 10% chance of exploding and killing everybody on board even at the best of times.
If a person's body doesn't work at Greek God levels, then why should humanity deliberately add mission risk when there are people who DO have those qualities? Is that unfair? Why, yes, it is! And thank-goodness for that option!
The hard truth is that only a very, very few people have the right biological framework combined with the right minds for the job. There are plenty of fulfilling challenges right here on Earth. Can you build a canoe? Can you tour the Grand Canyon on pack mule? No? Well, maybe test yourself against those challenges before increasing the odds of killing a crew of astronauts because you selfishly want to feel included when it's simply not appropriate. There's plenty of love to go around; it doesn't have to be found in orbit.
My favorite quote describing Star Trek Discovery : "Autistic Lesbians in Space!" (When they're not 60 lbs overweight and emotionally validating each other, they're spasmodically crying over nothing on the bridge. Yeah. That sounds like a safe, professional commission where you know your clear-eyed and competent team will have your back in a pinch. And not dissolve into tears at the first sign of stress, or cancel you out an airlock over imagined slights and petty grievances.)
We're living in a time of peek wishful thinking, with the dam holding back the consequences displaying squirting hairlines all across its once-mighty face.
R.C.