Another winter storm targets the South, Midwest, Northeast

Winter's brutal assault continued Wednesday night as another snowstorm roared its way across the nation through the end of the week, hitting areas where millions were already without electricity in record-breaking cold.But the nation's heartland will get some relief over the weekend, the weather service reported , as the frigid air will begin to moderate over the next couple days.But first, much of Texas and the Southeast will have to endure heavy snowfall and "ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch" through Thursday. Heavy snow is forecast to work its way as far north as southern New England on Thursday.Texas wasn't the only state contending with power issues. Other states where outages numbered in the tens of thousands included, according to poweroutage.us , a utility tracking site.Utilities from Minnesota to Texas and Mississippi implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on power grids straining to meet extreme demand for heat and electricity as record low temperatures were reported in city after city.In Austin, officials said the boil notice is due to the city's largest water treatment facility, the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, losing power. They said water pressure had also dropped below minimum standards, and that will be in place until further notice.Josh Sklar, from northwest Austin, said his family lost power Thursday. After getting it back for a brief time Sunday, he said"We have zero confidence in ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) and Austin Energy caring about us or doing anything," Sklar said.Many residents are frustrated, including Amber Nichols of north Austin.ERCOT President Bill Magness said he hoped many customers would see electricity at least partially restored - on a rotating basis, with outages coming in and out - by later Wednesday or Thursday.Ice accumulations of a quarter to as much as three-quarters of an inch are forecast in some areas. "In the areas that contend with these devastating ice accumulations, residents can expect dangerous travel conditions, numerous power outages and extensive tree damage," the weather service said.The extreme weather threatened to affect the nation's COVID-19 vaccination effort . President Joe Biden's administration said delays in vaccine shipments and deliveries were likely. After visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday, Biden said the weather was as "cold as the devil up there."The Federal Emergency Management Agency has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel there to help ensure the availability of backup power, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing Wednesday.She said FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at the state's request.There is a glimmer of hope for those dealing with outages, major disruptions in daily activities or just plain exhaustion from all the winter storms: "Behind this winter storm, there may be a break in the relentless pattern of cross-country snow and ice," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Courtney Travis said."While a full week of dry weather may not be the case, the central and eastern parts of the country may get some relief from the constant storminess during the final week of February," Travis said.