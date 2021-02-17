"Our hotel is out of food, electricity, water and is giving us glow sticks for light. We're here until the weekend in below freezing weather."
In the most energy-rich state in the nation, they can't keep the lights on, the heat on, or deliver food. The hotel is as the mercy of the elements, without even a full backup generator that can keep guests warm.
I have other friends who have been without power for days. My friend Sterling writes about his buffalo hide coming to the rescue:
Green energy induced rolling blackouts Texas style. Inside temperature 45 degrees. Power: 5 to 7 hours off, no more than 1 1/2 hour on. Living under blankets. Thank God, I hunted a buffalo and had a blanket made of its hide. Had it for 14 years, never needed to use it until now.Thanks wind power and renewable energy!