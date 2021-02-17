© HT



A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs near a dump yard for dead animals, locally known as 'hadda rodi', at Behra village of Sangrur district on Tuesday.The incident took place when the victim's mother, a domestic help, had gone to work and the boy was trying to catch a kite with people in the area celebrating the Basant Panchami festival.They took him to the Dhuri civil hospital from where he was referred to Sangrur town.The victim belonged to a migrant family."I was at work when someone informed me that my son was attacked by stray dogs. I wake up at 5am and work as a domestic help in the village. My husband left us a year back. I was taking care of two daughters, aged 13 and 10, and my son," said Meena Rani, the child's mother.Paramjit Kaur, a resident of the village, said, "The family is poor and Meena is caring of all her children alone. The stray dogs also attack the locals and cattle. One cannot go in the 'hadda rodi' area alone. The administration has failed to curb the stray menace.""The issue of 'hadda rodi' has been raised several times, but to no avail. The administration should shift the location to resolve the stray dog menace," said Ishwar Singh, a local resident who took the child to hospital.Dr Sumit Goyal of Sangrur civil hospital said that post-mortem on the child body will be conducted soon. Dhuri sub-divisional magistrate (DSM) Latif Ahmed said, "The issue of stray dogs will be addressed soon."