A convicted Spanish rapper who had barricaded himself inside a university with supporters in an attempt to avoid arrest has now been taken into custody after a 24-hour standoff with the police.Pablo Hasél, whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla Duró, was due to begin, but locked himself inside Lleida University in Catalonia on Monday.Hasél. The country's National Court issued an order for his arrest on Monday after a 10-day period for him to enter prison voluntarily expired on Friday."We will win, they will not bend us with all their repression, never!" the 32-year-old rapper said as he passed TV news cameras.Known for his anti-establishment criticism, Hasél was due to serve a sentence from 2018he had told AP on Monday. "This serves me as an extra stimulus to keep writing the same songs."There is a lot of solidarity from people who understand that," Hasél added."But also against our fundamental democratic liberties.Hasél was charged under 2015 amendments to the Public Security Law known as the "Gag Law" at the time, legislation by the then-government ofAfter, the government on 8 February announced that it is planning reforms to the criminal code that would eliminate prison terms for crimes involving freedom of expression."The imprisonment of Pablo Hasélinstitutions all the more evident," the artists' petition read."We are aware that if we allow Pablo to be jailed, tomorrow they could come after any one of us, until they have managed to silence any sign of dissidence," it added.The Spanish branch of Amnesty International has also defended Hasél and said: "Expressions that do not clearly and directly incite violence cannot be criminalised."The proposal to reform the code was rejected by the Popular party, now in opposition, and the far-right Vox party.