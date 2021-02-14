All hypotheses are still open in the World Health Organisation's search for the origins of COVID-19, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told a briefing.A WHO-led mission in China said this week that it was not looking further into the question of whether the virus escaped from a lab, which it considered highly unlikely.The United States government has said it will review the mission's findings.The mission has said its main hypotheses are that the virus originated in a bat although there are several possible scenarios for how it passed to humans, possibly first by infecting another species of animal.The administration of former US president Donald Trump, which left office last month, said it believed the virus may have escaped from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.Chinese officials have strongly denied this and say the Wuhan Institute of Virology was not studying related viruses.