The far-right government of Narendra Modi is attempting to silence dissent online amid enormous national farmers' protests — and it is finding willing partners in Silicon Valley social media giants.Indians trying to access the song "Ailaan" by Kanwar Grewal, a video amassing over six million views in just four months, are met with the message: "This content is not available on this country domain due to a legal complaint from the government."The Modi administration hasit claims were spreading disinformation. Twitter has largely complied with the request, permanently deleting at least 500 accounts and blocking an unspecified number of others from view inside India. It also announced thatthat it deemed to be "harmful," although it did not specify which ones or what its criteria was for making the decision. However, it claims it did not take action against the many journalists Modi had ordered removed from social media.There, the service was set to temporarily shut down for a network upgrade. However, at the behest of the U.S. government, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.India is almost universally described as the world's largest democracy. However, the increasing restraints on a free press have put that title in question., India leads the world in Internet shutdowns, with more than all other nations combined. Many, including in conflict regions like Jammu and Kashmir, last for hundreds of days at a time.Prime Minister Modi boasts an enormous online presence. He has over 65 million followers on Twitter, more than any political figure except Barack Obama. He also has over 51 million Instagram followers and owns the seventy-eighth most "liked" Facebook page. M, encouraging them to develop a "personal connection" with their prime minister.As such, he is a massive money spinner for Silicon Valley,. The fact that Modi is not only the source of huge profits for social media but also ultimately in charge of the bodies that regulate them makes it particularly difficult for them to reject his requests. As such, this highlights the conflict in interests between making money and providing a service that aids the free flow of vital information.However, the Modi administration is attempting to change the laws to allow private buyers into the market. Farmers fear that this will allow the government to retreat, leaving India's small farmers at the mercy of international finance and agribusiness corporations.It is also proposing removing some of the crops from the essential commodity list, an action that opens the door to speculation and hoarding.pro-free-market, pro-corporate"The United States welcomes steps that would improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment," a State Department official said With Biden in his corner, it is doubtful that the big social media companies will provide a great deal of resistance to Modi's censorship demands, meaning that India's fragile democracy might join its farmers in being the big loser out of this situation.