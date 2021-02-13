A one-year-old girl has died after her throat was torn out by the family dog.The fatal attack happened in the city of Rivadavia in the Argentine province of Mendoza last Friday.The victim, identified as Micaela Rufina Mendoza, was only one year and seven months old when an Argentinian Dogo attacked her while she played on her home patio.Micaela managed to get onto the patio due to "a momentary lapse of care" on the part of her grandparents and aunt who were in the kitchen at the time of the incident, local media reported.The child was rushed to hospital in a neighbour's car after she suffered multiple bite wounds from the dog with the most serious injuries to her neck area.She was later pronounced dead at the hospital about midnight.The dog was collected by the authorities as police continued to investigate the attack.It is unclear if they plan to put the dog down.The victim's mum, Florencia Mendoza Peirano, had won a local beauty pageant and was crowned the "Queen of the Trees" in 2017.A social media group called "Aires Venimiales" (Harvest Airs) wrote a statement for the former beauty queen wishing her and her family strength and blessings as they go through this difficult time.The Argentinian Dogo is considered a dangerous breed and was first bred for big-game hunting in Argentina.Its ownership is banned in several countries such as the Ukraine, Australia and New Zealand.In the United Kingdom under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, Argentinian Dogos are also prohibited unless a court exemption is granted.