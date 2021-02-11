Earth Changes
At least 8 dead, dozens hurt in massive crash on icy Texas interstate
Thu, 11 Feb 2021 16:42 UTC
The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, Texas, as drivers were dealing with pockets of inclement weather across the state, including freezing rain.
Multiple people were trapped in their vehicles, the Fort Worth Fire Department reported, and rescuers had trouble reaching them because of the ice on the road.
Video is courtesy of KXAS.
Sky in France turns Martian red, 6 Feb. 2021
In order to rally people, governments need enemies. They want us to be afraid, to hate, so we will rally behind them. And if they do not have a real enemy, they will invent one in order to mobilize us.

- Thich Nhat Hanh
- Thich Nhat Hanh
Comment: Another video shows the huge pileup occurring: