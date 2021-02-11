© YouTube/WKYC Channel 3 (screen capture)

A pileup involving 100 vehicles has killed at least eight people, injured dozens more and brought traffic on a slippery Texas interstate to a complete stop.The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth, Texas, as drivers were dealing with pockets of inclement weather across the state, including freezing rain.Multiple people were trapped in their vehicles, the Fort Worth Fire Department reported, and rescuers had trouble reaching them because of the ice on the road.Video is courtesy of KXAS.