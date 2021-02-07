PNG quake map
Date & time: 7 Feb 2021 05:45:55 UTC - 3 hours 18 minutes ago
Local time at epicenter: Sunday, 7 Feb 2021 3:45 pm (GMT +10)
Magnitude: 6.3
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 3.56°S / 145.92°E (Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea)
Nearest volcano: unnamed (91 km / 57 mi)