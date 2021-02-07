Philippines quake map
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck at Magsaysay, Davao del Sur past noon on Sunday noon, state seismologists reported, noting aftershocks were expected.

In an earthquake bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, or Phivolcs, said the tremor struck 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay at 12:22 p.m.

It had a depth of 15 kilometers and was tectonic in origin, indicating it was caused by a movement in the Earth's crust.

Intensity 5, rated by Phivolcs as "strong," was felt in Kidapawan City, Arakan, Carmen, Kabacan, Makilala and M'Lang, North Cotabato; City of Koronadal and Banga, South Cotabato; Matalam, Cotabato; Bansalan, Hagonoy, Magsaysay and Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Intensity 4 or "moderately strong" was recorded in Davao City; Banisilan and Midsayap, North Cotabato; Don Carlos, Bukidnon; Polomok, Sto. Nino and Norala, South Cotabato South Cotabato; Alabel, Kiamba and Malapatan, Saranggani; Palimbang and Tacurong, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity 3 was registered in Cotabato City; Cagayan de Oro City; Kadingilan and Kitaotao, Bukidnon; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Maco and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro.

Meanwhile, the tremor was "slightly felt" in Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental.

Phivolcs said there was no tsunami threat from the quake but aftershocks were expected.

In a separate bulletin posted at 1:17 p.m., Phivolcs downgraded the strength of the earthquake to magnitude 6.1.

No damage or casualty was reported in the town of Magsaysay in Davao del Sur, its fire station unit told CNN Philippines in a phone interview.

Philippine Red Cross, however, spotted cracks on the walls of a mall in Davao del Sur following the earthquake. Some of its volunteers were deployed to assess and monitor the situation, it added.

A house in Pag-asa, M'lang, North Cotaboto was also partially damaged due to the earthquake.