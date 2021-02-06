flood
Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding in Basse-Terre Island, Guadeloupe from 03 February 2021, leaving at least 3 people missing.

Météo-France Antilles-Guyane said the highest accumulation of rain was measured in Pointe-Noire and Petit-Bourg with 86.5 mm and 64.9 mm respectively during a 6 hour period between 12:00 and 18:00 on 03 February, 2021. Météo-France Antilles-Guyane added that the intensity of the rainfall was unusual.


In a statement, the Préfecture of Guadeloupe said that the passage of severe weather over Basse-Terre Island on 03 February 2021, caused the sudden rise of rivers in areas of Petit-Bourg, Pointe-Noire, Vieux-Habitants and Capesterre-Belle-Eau. Around 15 people were rescued by helicopter in Petit-Bourg.

Rainfall in Guadeloupe on 03 February, 2021.
© Météo-France Antilles-Guyane
Rainfall in Guadeloupe on 03 February, 2021.
Three people were reported missing soon after flooding struck. A team of more than 100 people made up of police, fire service, Guadeloupe National Park officers and volunteers was mobilized to carry out searches.

As of 04 February, the body of one of the missing was found in Petit-Bourg. One person is still missing in the area. Another person was found safe in Capesterre Belle-Eau.