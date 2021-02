© PA Images

Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Facebook for her QAnon beliefs before the House booted her off two committees.The controversial Georgia congresswoman was voted off the House Education and Labor Committee and Budget Committee, with 11 Republicans joining 219 Democrats in backing the move 'in light of conduct she has exhibited' It comes after a storm of criticism aimed at Greene in the wake of resurfaced comments about the QAnon conspiracy theory and endorsing violence against earlier Democrats.Greene started by saying she'd been 'seeing things in the news that didn't make sense to me... I started looking up things on the internet, asking questions like most people do every day, use Google. And I stumbled across something, and this is something at the end of 2017, called QAnon'.Pointing the finger at Facebook, she said, 'The problem with that is though is I was allowed to believe things that weren't true, and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret.'Greene also said she stopped believing in QAnon after finding 'misinformation, lies and things that weren't true', adding, 'These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me. They do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values.'