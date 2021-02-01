First Majestic +33%,

McEwen Mining +25%,

Hecla Mining +23%,

Coeur Mining +21%,

Pan American Silver +16%,

Wheaton Precious +12%

it is a hint that the retail traders who just discovered the strength of their unity are out there, looking for new targets - and apparently bigger ones."

We know billio

n (sic) banks are manipulating gold and silver to cover real inflation."

Having surged by the most since Lehman, topping $30 for the first time since 2013, Silver futures have been taking some heavy volume punishment since the US equity market opened.The SLV premium to spot does not seem too out of whack here...Additionally, PSLV (the...Silver Miners are also losing ground fast...Is the WSB squeeze-fest over?* * *It's been a long time coming, but for precious metal fans the day of joy has finally arrived:. And, if silver closes here, it would be the highest price since early 2013.The euphoria in the metal spilled over to various silver minter, with U.S.-listed peers soaring in the pre-market trading:European silver miners also soared on Monday led by Fresnillo, which rose as much as 17%, most since March; other exposed miners rise: Polymetal +6%, Hochschild Mining +17%. Elsewhere, China Silver Group Ltd. rose as much as 63% in Hong Kong, while Australia's Silver Mines Ltd. gained as much as 49%.Trying to pour cold water on the second biggest one-day move in silver this century - because let's face it, getting silver to move up by 10% is far more difficult than getting a low float, super squeezed stock like GME to soar by 1600% - Ipek Ozkardeskaya, Senior Analyst at Swissquote Bank said thatFor one, the scope for a short squeeze in silver is far less obvious: money managers have had a net-long position on the metal since mid-2019, futures and options data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show. More importantly, the market for silver is also by some measures much deeper than those for smaller stocks like GameStop.said Lee. Which is why the fact that a bunch of rag-tag forum participants managed to spark the momentum to send silver higher by a near record, is in many ways far more remarkable than their achievements in GME and other most-shorted stocks.What happens next? Don't expect a reversal of the surge any time soon: short-term forward rates on the London silver market flattened on Monday, indicating strong demand for the metal in coming weeks."I can envisage a scenario where maybe a hedge fund has purchased maybe a short-term tactical long position, so the upside could be a combination of several factors now," said Philip Newman, managing director at consultancy Metals Focus.* * *Finally, there is the physical aspect: As we first reported, amid expectations for a surge in silver prices,Ken Lewis, Apmex's chief executive officer, said"As we evaluate the markets, it is difficult to know where silver's price and demand will go in the coming day and weeks," Lewis said, adding that his firm is "locking up any metal we can find in the marketplace.""It's been nuts," said John Feeney, business development manager at Guardian Vaults in Sydney.