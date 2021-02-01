A man is reportedly in serious condition after dousing himself in petrol and setting himself alight on one of the Russian capital's main shopping streets on Sunday.A shocked passerby filmed the incident, as police and other pedestrians ran to help extinguish the blaze. A worker who had been clearing the pathway can be seen attempting to shovel snow onto the man in an attempt to put out the flames.In October, there was a similar incident in which an individual in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, reportedly attempted to set himself on fire, holding a sign that read "happy birthday, Mr. President."