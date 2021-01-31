© Sassoni Avshalom



"At the peak of a medical and financial catastrophe, the defendant is taking the country as hostage in order to delay his trial and is caving in to the haredim (ultra-Orthodox community in Israel), his 'natural partners'. Instead of managing the crisis he extends the lockdown and presents a 'financial plan' with the sole purpose of bribing voters."

"While marching near the Presidential residence, protesters began violating the public order while attempting to breach a police barricade and throwing items at police officers on the scene."

"On Saturday, we'll stand together at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, to show everyone what 4,600 people actually means. Over 4,600 deaths - who's responsible? While the criminal defendant is running campaigns claiming that 'we've beaten the coronavirus,' hospital departments are collapsing. He is bribing voters, while the country hasn't had a budget for two years. He presents a financial plan, while hundreds of thousands of people are losing their livelihoods. It's all due to the failed and negligent management."

"Do you also find it weird seeing those who usually criticize the haredim remain silent in face of the mass violations of guidelines, without wearing any masks at the Balfour protests? We must keep the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry and denounce any violation of them. It's hard not to think that more than fearing the pandemic, this is a case of blind hatred toward haredim."

Protesters inscattered notes displaying numbers throughout Habima Square, meant to symbolize the people who have so far succumbed to COVID-19.They called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign gathering on bridges and junctions across the country on Saturday afternoon for the 32nd consecutive week, with a march to Balfour street taking place in, an art exhibition dedicated to the Israeli victims of COVID-19 in Tel Aviv, and a protest attended by hundreds near Netanyahu's residence inA march left the String Bridge at 6:30 p.m. and made its way toward the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street,A statement by Crime Minister read:Several violent incidents were reported between protesters and police officers during the march to the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem. The police statement read:Consequently, a police officer reportedly suffered a light injury to his face and two protester was arrested and taking in for questioning. Another individual, suspected of being intoxicated and carrying an illegal substance was arrested as well, police reported.It was also reported that police used water cannon vehicles against protesters on Balfour street, after having stopped using them in recent months. As the evening progressed, police reportedly handed out hundreds of fines for protesters on Balfour street.In Tel Aviv, thewill lead at 7:30 p.m.Protesters in Tel Aviv scattered notes displaying numbers throughout Habima Square, meant to symbolize the people who have so far succumbed to COVID-19.A statement by the Black Flags Movement read:Different politicians, including Telem leader MK Moshe Ya'alon attended the protest at Habima Square on Saturday, signaling to protesters that they are not alone. During the protest,of the adjacent building of Israel's national theatre, rThe Black Flags Movement later reported that the Tel Aviv protest was attended by some 2,000 people.Referring to the nationwide lockdown and recent clashes between police and the Haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community in Israel over the enforcement of lockdown restrictions, Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich criticized the double standard in allowing the anti-Netanyahu protests to take place while the country is in lockdown: