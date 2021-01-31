In a shocking incident, a nine year old boy was killed when stray dogs attacked him. The incident took place in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad. The deceased was identified as Md Ayaan. According to the reports, he was attacked by a group of five stray dogs.A. Narsimha Rao, sub-inspector, Bahadurpura police station speaking to TOI said that, "While the rest of the children managed to escape from the spot, Ayaan could not.It is said that Ayaan had gone to play along with his friends on Saturday evening. He didn't return home after a very long time and he was found dead when his parents started searching for him.After receiving the information from the locals, police rushed to the spot and a case was registered under section 174 under CrPC. Later, the body of the boy was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem.In an another incident, a 71 year old man registered a complaint with Begumpet police station stating that he was attacked by a stray dog.The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has already intensified measures to control the street dog menace by getting more dog catching vehicles.