John Paul Mac Isaac, the Delaware computer shop owner who unwittingly came into possession of Hunter Biden's laptop, says an FBI agent initially gave a stern warning to his family when first offered a copy of the explosive evidence about Joe Biden's son:In a wide-ranging interview Monday with Just the News, Isaac described what concerned him most about the contents on the laptop, his extensive efforts to get authorities in law enforcement and Congress to pay attention to it and his anger at the news media, Democrats and even security officials who initially accused him of carrying out a Russian disinformation campaign or trying to make money off the discovery.Isaac said he never took a dime for providing the materials to the FBI, Congress and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, not even when offered reimbursement for the hard drive equipment he used to make copies. Isaac told the John Solomon Reports podcast:Isaac saidgiven that his father and grandfathers served in the military dating to World War II. He said he believed the attacks were just an outgrowth of the false Russia collusion story used to vilify President Trump at the start of his presidency.Isaac saidIsaac said a man identifying himself as Hunter Biden dropped off the laptop and other water-damaged computer equipment in early spring 2019 and failed to pick it up, even after signing a document declaring it would become his shop's property in 90 days.After the 90 days passed, Isaac said he examined the laptop contents and was troubled by what he found:He said he asked his father, an Air Force veteran, for advice in summer 2019, and his father went to the FBI in Albuquerque, N.M., in September 2019 with a copy of the laptop contents.Isaac, who is visually impaired, said he had no doubts the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden after inspecting its contents.Asked what prompted him to approach the FBI,He said he was stunned by the FBI's reaction to his father when first offered the laptop contents in September 2019.Isaac said a month or so later, an FBI agent from Delaware who specialized in child exploitation crimes approached him, eventually seizing the laptop with a grand jury subpoena. But even then, Isaac said, the FBI seemed disinterested in the laptop contents.Hunter Biden has long denied wrongdoing but recently acknowledged he has been informed by the U.S. attorney in Delaware that he is under criminal investigation for his "tax affairs."Isaac said he has since closed down his shop in Delaware and is now taking woodworking classes for a possible change in careers. Though he acknowledged coming from a conservative family,