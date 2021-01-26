has triggered flooding and landslides in the city of Florianópolis and areas of Santa Catarina state, Brazil .Flash flooding and landslides were reported in Florianópolis after heavy rainfall on 21 January, 2021.More heavy rain was reported in the state of Santa Catarina during the following days, in particular in the capital, Florianópolis.Roads were blocked by flood waters or landslide debris in several parts of the city. The city fire service reported 70 people were evacuated after flooding Lagoa da Conceição neighborhood when embankments of a sewage treatment pond collapsed. Around 35 houses were damaged.in the Itajaí Valley, where about 240 houses were damaged and 30 people were displaced. Around 170mm of rain fell in Guabiruba in 24 hours to 25 January.