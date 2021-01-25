© Robert Perry/EPA



First minister says she will hold advisory referendum, whether Westminster consents or not!if her Scottish National party wins a majority in May's Holyrood elections, regardless of whether Westminster consents to the move.Her party is setting out anwhich was to be presented to members of the SNP's national assembly on Sunday.Scotland's first minister told BBC One's Andrew Marr show on Sunday morning:Signaling a new approach, which moves beyond the current impasse of Johnson's repeated refusal to countenance a second vote, the roadmap states thatThe document states that "there could be no moral or democratic justification for denying that request" and that if the UK government did adopt such a position it would be "unsustainable both at home and abroad".It adds that if agreement were not forthcoming from Westminster, the SNP government would introduce and pass a bill allowing a "legal referendum" to take place after the pandemic, and would "vigorously oppose" any legal challenge from the UK government.Sturgeon told Marr:The plan has been welcomed by those within the SNP who have pushed for an alternative strategy on independence, rather than relying on Westminster permission to go ahead with a second vote. Some believe it would be possible for Holyrood to hold a consultative referendum without overreaching its powers.Asked by Marr about the ongoing Holyrood inquiry into her government's handling of sexual harassment complaints against the former first minister Alex Salmond, Sturgeon insisted she did not mislead the Scottish parliament as her predecessor has suggested. She said:Later on Sunday, a spokeswoman for Salmond responded: