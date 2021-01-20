Puppet Masters
Trump has discussed starting a new political party
The Wall Street Journal
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 00:00 UTC
Mr. Trump discussed the matter with several aides and other people close to him last week, the people said. The president said he would want to call the new party the "Patriot Party," the people said.
Mr. Trump has feuded in recent days with several Republican leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who on Tuesday said Mr. Trump deserved blame for provoking the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Polls show Mr. Trump retains strong support among rank-and-file GOP voters.
It's unclear how serious Mr. Trump is about starting a new party, which would require a significant investment of time and resources. The president has a large base of supporters, some of whom were not deeply involved in Republican politics prior to Mr. Trump's 2016 campaign.
Third parties have typically failed to draw enough support to play a major role in national elections. Any effort to start a new party would likely face intense opposition from Republican party officials, who would chafe at the thought of Mr. Trump peeling off support from GOP candidates.
The White House declined to comment.
Our new dictator, now that he's successfully staged an armed coup, overthrown our democracy in broad daylight, on TV, with his politically filtered and obedient military, while half of America applauds, has been directing his minions to treat Trump supporters as domestic terrorists, and a national security threat. So I guess there must be a list. It looks like there is to me, and I expect them to continue to go through it, but much more efficiently, very little resistance, to whatever degree they wish, and at their leisure.
Humanity will become catastrophically disgusting in a very short time, I think. This is a miserable time to be alive, IMO. There is nowhere to run. Society appears to have very little appetite for a cure, but an insatiable lust for the disease, and it's everywhere. There is no way this will get better. None, and I just hate it.
Party color should be purple, obviously.
Tucker for press secretary, right? Rand Paul in there somewhere.
Could call it the "Shred of Integrity" party...
Comment: Perhaps this idea will give the Repubs a kick in the pants to get their act together. Disloyalties of the past few weeks have all but erased four years of struggle and effort. Many may 'not elect' to go there again - their essence reflecting the times rather than principles.