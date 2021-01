© InfoBierzo

According to Marca , early this morning (18th Jan) at 01:10 am, a 'great ball of fire' illuminated the skies of Galicia, Castilla y León (El Bierzo) and Portugal .The suspected bolide was accompanied by a loud roar that was heard minutes after the sky was tinted green, orange or blue .This spectacular phenomenon, as published by 'El Faro de Vigo', has been seen and heard in Vigo, Pontevedra, O Grove, Ourense, Sanxenxo, Lugo, Chantada, Santiago, Ponferrada or León.A video was uploaded to YouTube:The celestial event was commented on widely over social networks."In Ponferrada an explosion and tremor were heard. Go 2021," @alexandritaglok tweeted."I just saw a comet / meteor fall through the window in Pontevedra. Did anyone else see it?" @PinguinoUSA shared."Hi, I just saw the reflection in the sky but I didn't have time to see the trajectory. I am in O Grove," @ iron_17 tweeted."I was studying in front of the window and I saw a blue flash similar to lightning, but much bigger and more intense, I even thought it had been a hallucination," he tweeted from Lugo @sabelathais.(translated by google)