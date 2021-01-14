Flash flooding has caused widespread damage in parts of Mtwara Region in southern Tanzania after heavy rain over the last few days.Mtwara, capital city of Mtwara Region,in Mtwara-Mikindani municipality on 12 January.Many people have moved from their homes to safer areas, including in makeshift shelters in local schools. Authorities are still carrying out damage assessments and exact figures are not yet known. Media report over 400 homes were damaged or destroyed.in Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Mbeya, Iringa and Njombe regions.