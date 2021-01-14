flood
Flash flooding has caused widespread damage in parts of Mtwara Region in southern Tanzania after heavy rain over the last few days.

Mtwara, capital city of Mtwara Region, recorded 478mm of rain in 48 hours to 13 January 2021.

Authorities reported 1 person died after being swept away by flash floods in Mtwara-Mikindani municipality on 12 January.

Many people have moved from their homes to safer areas, including in makeshift shelters in local schools. Authorities are still carrying out damage assessments and exact figures are not yet known. Media report over 400 homes were damaged or destroyed.

On 13 January Tanzania Meteorological Authority warned of further heavy rain in Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Mbeya, Iringa and Njombe regions.