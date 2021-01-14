© Andy Ngo/Twitter



© Utah Firearms Association/Twitter

Footage shot by self-proclaimed 'professional rioter' John Sullivan, and presented by Rudy Giuliani, is damning evidence of the pre-planned nature of the attack on the Capitol Building. In the video, Sullivan is shown in earlier uploads advising on tactical gear to wear to the riot. Coordinating messages are shown.In clips of the actual event, he is heard encouraging fellow thugs to set fire to the building. Sullivan was also (magically) the person who was right on the spot to film the murder of Ashli Babbit.Giuliani lays the whole sordid event out: