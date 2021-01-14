The very low product supply translates into a rise in pricesAgricultural producers and companies in the fruit and vegetable sector in the Spanish provinces of Almería and Granada are not having a moment of truce.. Prices are high due to the acute product shortage. In the current situation, there is no capacity to meet all the demand, not even that from contracts previously signed by the marketing companies.In the field, producers do not have enough kilos to harvest, and handling warehouses are not receiving enough to supply all orders. The result is that despite the "good" prices paid at the moment, the volume is not big enough to make the activity profitable.According to the analysis carried out by Juan Carlos Pérez Mesa, professor of the department of economics and business at the University of Almería, "the products with thePeppers are the product with the lowest increase (+17%)."The weekly monitoring data for tomatoes and cucumbers available to COEXPHAL show that the rise in prices is due to a very significant drop in the production.Pérez Mesa says that "although price increases are always good news, it is not so much when they exceed the threshold at which the customer decides to stop buying."