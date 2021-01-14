US President Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time
Donald Trump has been impeached for a second time.
after the US House of Representatives voted on a charge of "incitement of insurrection".
The historic decision makes him the first President in US history to be impeached twice, with the majority of the House voting 232-197.
The House previously voted to impeach Trump in 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the election.
At the time Democrats accused him of soliciting foreign interference to smear a domestic political rival.
Trump 'must go': Pelosi urges House
The impeachment comes just a week after Trump addressed his loyalists, urging them to "fight like hell" as Electoral College votes were certified at the US Capitol
.
His mob of supporters then stormed the building, smashing windows and looting desks
. Five people died in the riot.
As the anarchy raged on, Trump released a video urging them to go home, but called them "special people".
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the push to impeach the Trump a second time, asked Republicans and Democrats during a debate before the vote to "search their souls".
She added Trump "must go".
She said:
"He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love."
Is removal likely before inauguration?
The next step now after impeachment is a Senate trial, however, the Senate is in recess and is not scheduled to return until January 19.
This means actual removal seems unlikely before the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Republican leader would not agree to bring the chamber back immediately, all but ensuring a Senate trial could not begin at least until January 19.
Still, Senator McConnell did not rule out voting to convict Trump in the event of a trial.
Joe Biden (left) is due to be inaugurated on January 20, marking the end of Donald Trump's presidency.
In a note to his fellow Republican senators just before the House was to begin voting, he said he is undecided. Senator McConnell wrote:
"While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate"
Trump says impeachment is 'dangerous'
President Donald Trump has continued to deny he incited insurrection at the US Capitol last week
and said on Tuesday (local time) the move to impeach him was "absolutely ridiculous"
.
He targeted the lawmakers who were pushing for his ouster, saying that it's "a really terrible thing that they're doing".
Protesters interact with Capitol Police inside the US Capitol Building.
As he left the White House, Trump said:
"To continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country, and it's causing tremendous anger."
He accepted no blame for the Capitol attack and said, "I want no violence".
"As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, never violence, we want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment, it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.
"It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous."
If Trump is removed from office before his term is up, he will lose a litany of perks he was due to receive for the rest of his life
.
Under the Former Presidents Act enacted in 1958
, the former most powerful men in the world are eligible for a pension, office allowances, Secret Service protection and travel expenses.
The controversial politician could lose not only his own pay check, but his wife Melania's as well.
Comment:
Again we are able to clearly see the "hidden players" of the Deep State in a coordinated action to defeat a man who tried to return the US to the people.
In his presidency, we saw clearly how deep and powerful the "hidden hand" of the Psychopathic elite are "behind the curtain".
Trump was a major obstacle in their aggressive agenda to enslave humanity, so they used all their power to bring him down.
Opening the debate, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts) said members of Congress were standing at "an actual crime scene" to debate the "historic measure."
House Speaker Pelosi (D-California) described Trump as a clear and present danger, accusing him of inciting armed rebellion against the nation.
Republicans arguing against impeachment argued the act would only further divide a fractured nation.
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Oklahoma) said.
"I can think of no action the House can take that is more likely to further divide the American people."
The House previously passed a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to begin the process of removing Trump from his position under the powers of the 25th Amendment, but this was quickly shot down by Pence.
It remains unclear how impeachment would move forward in the Senate, as members are not set to be in session until January 19, only a day before Joe Biden's inauguration.
The number-three House Republican, Liz Cheney, said she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump over the Capitol riot, becoming the latest GOP member to back the move while stoking both joy and outrage from observers online.
"Good for Liz Cheney. She is putting the country over her party," one user wrote, while another reluctantly celebrated the hawkish lawmaker: "Liz Cheney as the person doing the right thing? That's dark. That's real freakin' dark."
Critics from all over the political spectrum also met the news with jeers, with right-wing commentator Michelle Malkin castigating Cheney as "despicable" and "the enemy within," while progressive journalist Jeremy Scahill quipped:
"Let me know when Liz Cheney supports prosecuting her dad. Until then, she can quit with that opportunistic press release"
referring to her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, who helped launch the disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq.
Other detractors saw the move as opportunistic, suggesting Cheney might have a future presidential bid in mind, or is concerned that high-dollar donors are "jumping ship" in the fallout of the Capitol Hill riot, which left at least five dead in its wake.
Cheney became the second House Republican to join the renewed impeachment effort, after New York Congressman John Katko voiced support earlier on Tuesday, insisting he "cannot sit by without taking action" and "will vote to impeach this president."
Soon after Cheney's statement, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger also jumped on board, reasoning that Trump "encouraged an angry mob to storm the United States Capitol to stop the counting of electoral votes." Michigan legislator Fred Upton became another GOP member to turn his back on Trump as of Tuesday night.
The GOP defections have prompted predictions that others in the party would soon follow suit, with some commenters outright encouraging them to do so, while others suggested Cheney's stance could provide "cover" for fellow Republicans.
Some in the conservative commentariat pushed back, with Human Events editor-in-chief Will Chamberlain arguing that Cheney - who has repeatedly attacked Trump on a variety of issues - could not provide political camouflage for impeachment-supporting Republicans.
Democratic lawmakers moved swiftly to threaten impeachment following the unrest in DC, vowing to move ahead on the effort if Vice President Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. With the VP refusing to do so, Democrats say they will force a vote on Wednesday on one article of impeachment, accusing the president of "inciting" the riot on Capitol Hill.
The US Congress has voted to advance a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to initiate a process under the 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump from office, despite the VP's objections to the move.
Trump himself has predicted that the attempt to remove him from office would cause "tremendous anger" among his supporters, saying he is the victim of an ongoing "witch hunt," though he insisted that he wants "no violence" to result from the move regardless.
With the House set to vote on impeachment today around 3 pm ET, the big question becomes WWMD — what will McConnell do?
Yesterday afternoon, the New York Times reported that the soon-to-be Senate Minority Leader had begun sending passive signals that he would not oppose removal of Donald Trump if and when the issue came to the Senate. Later in the evening, Axios' Mike Allen quantified Mitch McConnell's leaning as "better than 50-50" to vote for removal:
Another indication that McConnell might have a plan in place comes from Steny Hoyer, of all people. Up until now, Democrats have talked about holding onto the article of impeachment once passed, perhaps for months, as a way to push off any Senate action. Today, however, Hoyer declared full speed ahead:
There's a better than 50-50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would vote to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial, sources tell Axios.
What they're saying:
"The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution" to Trump, said a top Republican close to McConnell.
Why it matters: This would represent one of the most shocking and damning votes in the history of American politics, by the most powerful Republican in Congress.
However, Hoyer's move could mean that McConnell has signaled that the Senate will come back into session to receive the impeachment. If McConnell agrees to Chuck Schumer's emergency session, then we'll know that he has the votes to remove.
Watch for an announcement tonight after the House vote to see just what McConnell might have in mind. If he doesn't have 17, or preferably 20, GOP votes for removal solidly in hand, there won't be an emergency session and this will die on the vine on Inauguration Day.
Keep this in mind, too. The momentum might not be as strong as it appeared:
House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), onTuesday on CNN said:
"Situation Room" that given reports that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has indicated that he believes impeaching President Donald Trump will make it easier to get rid of the president influence on the GOP, in addition to the announcement by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will vote for impeachment, means the effort is "gathering momentum."
