© Ronja Lyhs/Reën In Namibia Facebook page



Heavy rain has continued to fall in parts of Namibia, with flash flooding reported in the capital, Windhoek from 11 January, 2021.Flooding has affected the city since late December. In a statement of 07 January, the city government said emergency response teams attended to 14 flood-related incidents from 30 December 2020 to 05 January 2021. Around 80 households, mostly in areas of Otjomuise, were affected. The city plans to relocate at least 65 households adversely affected by flooding.Flooding has affected southern parts of the country since the start of the year. On 07 January, FloodList reported severe flooding in the southern ǁKaras Region, in particular around the regional capital Keetmanshoop, as a result of overflowing rivers including the Stampriet, Fish, Hom and Vaalgras.As of 12 January the Naute dam was still above maximum capacity. NamWater reported that flood gates of the Hardap Dam have been opened as a precaution. The Hardap Dam near Mariental in the Hardap Region of central Namibia, is currently 71.6% full.