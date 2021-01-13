DANGER … Flooding in the Eros suburb of Windho
© Ronja Lyhs/Reën In Namibia Facebook page
DANGER … Flooding in the Eros suburb of Windhoek
Heavy rain has continued to fall in parts of Namibia, with flash flooding reported in the capital, Windhoek from 11 January, 2021.

Flooding has affected the city since late December. In a statement of 07 January, the city government said emergency response teams attended to 14 flood-related incidents from 30 December 2020 to 05 January 2021. Around 80 households, mostly in areas of Otjomuise, were affected. The city plans to relocate at least 65 households adversely affected by flooding.

Further flash flooding struck in the city from 11 January, blocking roads and causing problems for motorists. Several rivers broke their banks, including the Gammams river.

Windhoek has already seen around 200mm of rain since the start of the year. In 24 hours to 13 January, the city recorded 61mm of rain. The average for January is around 85 mm.


Flooding has affected southern parts of the country since the start of the year. On 07 January, FloodList reported severe flooding in the southern ǁKaras Region, in particular around the regional capital Keetmanshoop, as a result of overflowing rivers including the Stampriet, Fish, Hom and Vaalgras.

Namibia's railway operator TransNamib has suspended services due to the heavy rainfall and flooding on 05 January. Damage to tracks was reported in 3 locations in the south of the country.

As of 12 January the Naute dam was still above maximum capacity. NamWater reported that flood gates of the Hardap Dam have been opened as a precaution. The Hardap Dam near Mariental in the Hardap Region of central Namibia, is currently 71.6% full.