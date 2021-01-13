© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Four men at the center of a plot to overthrow the Russian government by force have had their sentences reduced by a Moscow court on Tuesday. All but one are currently serving a long term in a penal colony for their involvement.Ruslan Kostylenkov, Peter Karamzin, and Vyacheslav Kryukov each had their prison term reduced by between three and six months. However, all are still serving terms of more than six years. Another activist, Maxim Roshchin, had been handed a suspended sentence, and similarly had six months shaved off its length.Two teenage New Greatness members, Anna Pavlikova and Maria Dubovik, were also handed probation terms. They were accused of planning to set "revolutionary fires" as part of the group's insurrectionist aims. A total of 10 people were initially arrested in the police investigation into the organization.During the trial, the mothers of the two girls among the accused, Pavlikova and Dubovik, filmed a heartfelt appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin. They called for their daughters' release, and for the prosecution of those who supposedly framed them.As a result, the prosecutor general was asked to look into the accusations, but he told the defendants' legal representatives the facts of the case remained broadly unchanged, arguing that "when it comes to New Greatness, I have discussed it many times, but as far as I understand, all the courts have given their rulings: [they] found them guilty. And when we talk about serious violations related to their potential use of violence, these are serious things."