Mozilla, developer of the Firefox internet browser, has argued that more must be done to keep Donald Trump and other "bad actors" out of cyberspace, prompting many to vow to never use the group's services again.In a blog post titled 'We need more than deplatforming', the open-source software community said that Twitter's decision to permanently ban Trump from its platform didn't go far enough in weeding out "hate" on the internet. While blaming Trump for the "siege and take-over" of the US Capitol on January 6, the non-profit tech group argued that "white supremacy is about more than any one personality.""We need solutions that don't start after untold damage has been done. Changing these dangerous dynamics requires more than just the temporary silencing or permanent removal of bad actors from social media platforms," Mozilla wrote.The group proposed a number of measures to help protect the internet from verboten views.are added to the default settings of internet platforms, and said that independent research must be carried out to determine how social media is affecting society and what can be done to "improve things."Mozilla tweeted the statement, claiming that the unrest at the Capitol was the "culmination of a four-year disinformation campaign orchestrated by the President."The statement was not particularly well received on social media, however. Many Twitter users said they would no longer use Firefox, as a protest against Mozilla's unvarnished political posturing. noted one reply.Similarly unimpressed, rather than diving into politics.But many others rallied around the organization's call.A supporter told Mozilla that it has a "big voice on this subject" and expressed hope that the group was doing all it could during this "big moment."Trump was booted off Twitter on Friday, prompting both applause and jeers. The US president denounced the "Radical Left" for silencing him and has vowed to move to a new platform, even suggesting that he could make his own.