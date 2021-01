© ABC News

This will be a war of life or death....



Go surround the Knesset, as in the days of Rome. When the Romans wanted to set up an idol in the Holy Temple the Jews came from all corners of the country, surrounded the building and said, "Over our dead bodies." To this Knesset, I say there are things in life that are worse than death....



We will give our lives. We will give our families. We will say good-bye to our children. But we will not accept money from Germany. I know that you [Ben Gurion's government] have power. You have prisons, camps, an army, police force, detectives, artillery and machine guns. I know you can drag me off to a concentration camp. We will sit together with them. If necessary we will die together with them. But we will not accept reparations from Germany.

There are fraud problems with mail-in absentee ballots but the problems with universal mail-in ballots are much more significant. Still most countries ban even absentee ballots for people living in their countries.



Most developed countries ban absentee ballots unless the citizen is living abroad or require Photo-IDs to obtain those ballots. Even higher percentages of European Union or other European countries ban absentee for in country voters. In addition, some countries that allow voting by mail for citizens living the country don't allow it for everyone. For example, Japan and Poland have limited mail-in voting to those who have special certificates verifying that they are disabled.



France has made an exception this year to the ban on absentee ballots to those who are sick or at particular risk during the Coronavirus pandemic. Poland and two cities in Russia have adopted mail-in ballots for elections this year only, but most countries haven't changed their regulations.

As a preface, let there be no doubt that those who violated the law, acted violently, trespassed federal grounds on Wednesday, January 6, should be prosecuted and punished as prescribed by law for their crimes just as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and other criminals who brought violence, destruction, bloodshed, and mayhem to Portland, Seattle, and so many other American cities during the months leading up to the presidential election should be arrested, prosecuted, and punished as the law demands for their crimes.With the courts and Congress now having moved, affirmatively and by default, towards confirming Joe Biden as America's 46President, the Left — Democrats, the Mainstream Media, Hollywood, Academia — have less than a fortnight to disseminate Big Lies about President Donald Trump.In Israel in March 1952, only four years after the country was founded, Opposition Leader Menachem Begin led an angry public demonstration against the decision of the Marxist-Socialist Labor government of Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion to accept "Holocaust reparations" from the West German government. Begin believed, as did his half of the nation, that despite the newborn country's desperate need for capital, Jewish dignity demanded refusing that money, that Jewish blood could not be bought off. Speaking in the Knesset, Opposition Leader Begin said inter alia:For that speech , Menachem Begin was suspended from the Knesset for three months, the longest such parliamentary suspension in Israeli history. The public demonstration that followed, which was taking place less than a decade since the Holocaust, was attended by throngs of Holocaust survivors and by surviving relatives of Holocaust martyrs. Indeed the Nazis had murdered Begin's own parents and his older brother, Herzl. The mass gathering turned into a melee. After five hours of rioting, police managed to suppress the riots using water cannons and tear gas. Hundreds were arrested, while some 200 rioters, 140 police officers — and several Knesset members — were injured.In reaction to the riot, and for cynical political gain, the Marxist-Socialist Ben-Gurion accused Menachem Begin of leading an "insurrection." But there was no insurrection. The accusation was pure Leftist political defamation, aimed at permanently discrediting a great civil libertarian, advocate for freedom, and accomplished jurist who later would sign and honor a peace deal with Egypt. After the initial Leftist media storm, Begin overcame that Big Lie and eventually rose to become Prime Minister of Israel. ( Footnote : Germany ended up paying Israel $822 million in reparations, excluding incalculable pain and suffering, for property and monetary damages recorded between $10-12 billion.)He explicitly would have urged them to break into Congress, to take hostages. Instead of Trump's most extreme followers sitting in Nancy Pelosi's chair, with legs and shoes on the office desk in the style of Obama in the White House , they would have grabbed her and killed her. They would have grabbed Schumer and Schiff. They would have grabbed Ocasio and Omar and Tlaib. There would have been blood. At the very least, there would have been widespread confrontations with Senators and Congressional representatives like the chaos when anti-Kavanaugh protesters invaded the Capitol.Martin Luther King taught us in the 1950s and 1960s about non-violent civil disobedience, and that became an American social norm for protest. It inspired everyone thereafter from Fathers Daniel and Phillip Berrigan to the Student Struggle for Soviet Jewry . Think of Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, and Peter, Paul, and Mary playing folk songs at peaceful sit-ins.Think of Shlomo Carlebach, Safam , and MBD playing songs at 250,000-strong Solidarity Day marches in Washington calling for Jewish freedom from Communism.When Republicans like Senator and Ms. Rand Paul departed from the Trump nomination acceptance at the White House, they almost were killed by leftist rioters, while the police proved virtually useless and the D.C. mayor refused to call in the National Guard. This horrible derogation of duty signaled a perilous new social norm.Everyone knew in advance that Wednesday's demonstration would be angry. It was the protestors' very last chance to protest the Electoral College ratification of Joe Biden as our 46President. Yet the same local governmental incompetence allowed Wednesday's demonstrators to find themselves facing an almost absent and remarkably fickle police presence.The rally was massive. If these people had come for insurrection, enormous blood would have been spilled. Instead, as evidenced by the video, relatively few removed the barricades, and the rest just followed the flow without any plan.Words like "treason" and "insurrection" — so irresponsibly bandied about by the Left — have meaning.We have seen a prominent law partner of twenty years forced out of a storied major law firm, Foley and Lardner, because she stood by Trump. Even if we say that Sidney Powell is nuts and that Rudy Giuliani has had better years, there are too many other brilliant, cautious, pensive, contemplative scholars who absolutely are persuaded by the data and evidence that the election was stolen.It was not "treason" when Democrats challenged the Florida chad count in 2000 and thereafter sported bumper stickers on their cars in 2004 saying "Re-Defeat George Bush." Nor has it been improper to raise questions these past two months.Such a vote, by definition, necessarily is suspect. In Israel, for example, the only people who may mail in their ballots are (i) diplomats stationed overseas, (ii) military personnel stationed away from home, (iii) prisoners otherwise permitted to vote, and (iv) hospital patients unable to leave their beds. Everyone else has to show up in person at the polling site.A report published by the U.S. Department of Justice concluded Younger Americans who want to buy cigarettes or alcohol are carded. Older Americans likewise are carded at museums and movie theaters when they seek seniors' discounts. Americans are asked for identification at the airport, at the doctor's office and hospital, at the bank. It is natural in every society on the planet to be asked for identification.Donald Trump believes he was robbed. So do many of his followers.So Trump urged his supporters to come to Washington in the frigid cold of a January Washington winter to demonstrate their support for him and for his insistence. And they came out. It was a demonstration — to demonstrate widespread massive support for his insistence that the election was stolen. There was no Madonna intimating blowing up the White House.As can happen, and sometimes does — witness the Left's anti-Kavanaugh demonstrations that included confronting and badgering Senators in the Halls of Congress and attempting to bang down the Supreme Court's front doors — the January 6 rally got out of hand and became a riot. Some of the more-intense people, after a year of watching Antifa and Black Lives Matter gatherings devolve into riots , decided on their own that their turn had come to storm the building that was the object of their scorn and anger.President Trump urged the demonstrators to come. He spoke to them in the passionate tones that he always speaks, all the more so when he felt that an election was stolen from him. Again, he is not alone in that belief. And then he urged them to go home.