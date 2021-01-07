© Reuters/jim Bourg



After some of his supporters stormed Congress, US President Donald Trump said they had been wronged and mistreated but should go home in peace and "remember this day forever,""These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long,""Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" he urged.Twitter first restricted interactions with the tweet citing "risk of violence," - along with the perfunctory denunciation of Trump's claims about the election as "disputed" -Earlier,from Capitol Hill, also citing fear of "violence." YouTube likewise removed the video, saying it violated its recently announced policy "regarding content that alleges widespread election fraud."Hundreds of demonstrators broke through the security fence around the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, eventually making their way through the Capitol Police and breaching the Senate and House chambers and offices. One woman was shot by police and later died.Thousands of the president's supporters had gathered in Washington, DC on Wednesday to protest the "stolen" election and demand of Congress to not certify the votes.